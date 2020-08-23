iPhone 12 Pro Max Size Compared to Galaxy Note20 ULtra

The cover of the iPhone 12 Pro Max model, which Apple is expected to release in September or October this year, has emerged. A Weibo blogger compared this case to Samsung’s Galaxy Note20 Ultra.

In the smartphone world, the most anticipated devices of the year are usually new iPhone models. The innovations made by the company in both the operating system and the hardware are eagerly awaited by iPhone enthusiasts.

There is a similar situation for the iPhone 12 series, which is expected to be released by Apple in September or October this year. A Weibo blogger posted a new post that would both quench and fuel this curiosity a little. The blogger shared an image of the metallic blue case of the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 Pro Max and Galaxy Note20 Ultra

The blogger made a comparison by putting the case of the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra side by side. Looking at the dimensions, as can be seen from the image above, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is shorter in length than the Galaxy Note20 Ultra but wide in width. The thickness of the phones is very close to each other.

If you need to do a little calculation, the dimensions of the Galaxy Note20 Ultra are 164.8mm x 77.2mm x 8.1mm. In addition, the weight of the phone is 208 grams.

Looking at the metallic blue case claimed to belong to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, it seems to have three rear cameras. There is a flashlight above the camera mount, a small microphone on the right diagonal of the right camera and possibly LiDAR at the bottom. The LiDAR slot appears to be smaller than the iPad Pro, which suggests it could be a reduced version of LiDAR.

Looking at the hardware features, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is expected to come with A14 chip, 6 GB RAM, 5G connectivity support, triple rear camera, 6.1-inch or 6.7-inch OLED display, improved battery life and two-way wireless charging support.



