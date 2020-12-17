iPhone 12 Pro Max screen fails to beat Note 20 Ultra

Smart phones; DxOMark, which tests its cameras, sound, screen and similar features as an independent organization, also discussed the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which was introduced in recent months. DxOMark previously announced the camera rating of the device, now the iPhone 12 Pro Max screen has been tested. The device fell behind its rival Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with the points it received.

iPhone 12 Pro Max is one of two phones with the best display, according to DxOMark’s review

The screen of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the largest and most expensive model of the series, was evaluated under six main headings. These titles; There was legibility, color, video, motion, touch and structure. Under these headings, the highest points of the device were structure and movement, while the lowest score was received in the touch criteria.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max screen scored 88 points overall according to the DxOMark rating. The highest score among the phones evaluated by DxOMark was the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G with 89. Third in the list is the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is equal to the score of the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

After the DxOMark test, let’s briefly remember the screen features of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The phone, which comes with a 6.7-inch screen, offers a resolution of 1284 x 2778 pixels. Coming with a ceramic coating, this screen is 4 times more resistant to drops than the average. The screen with a contrast ratio of 2,000,000: 1 has a maximum brightness of 800 nits. This value can go up to 1200 nits with HDR.



