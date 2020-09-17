The iPhone 12 Pro Max performance test, which is the biggest member of the new smartphone family, which Apple did not promote at the September event, created great disappointment among users.

iPhone 12 Pro Max performance test revealed!

Famous for its tests, AnTuTu, test results of the iPhone 12 Pro Max model have emerged. The performance of the Apple A14 processor was also revealed in the resulting test results.

The tested device is iPhone 12 Pro Max with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, and the software version is iOS 14.1. According to the results, the new generation iPhone received a total of 572,333 points. This score was interpreted as a very low performance compared to the performance of the Snapdragon 865+ processor. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has achieved a processor score of 167,527, a graphics processor 222,071, 100,808 in the memory test and 81,927 in the interface test.

In the test comparison of iPhone 11 Pro Max and 12 Pro Max, there was not much difference in performance. The iPhone 11 Pro Max’s overall AnTuTu score is 524,436, slightly behind the new iPhone.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max processor score is 143,546, the GPU score is 214,457, the memory score is 82,712 and the interface score is 83,715. It seems that the biggest member of the iPhone 11, the biggest member of the new generation iPhone, which has not been introduced yet, only on the interface side.



