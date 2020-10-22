iPhone 12 Pro Max is homologated Anatel without charger

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) approved the commercialization of the iPhone 12 Pro Max (model A2411), which should reach the international market in mid-November, as well as the iPhone 12 mini.

In the approval document, the agency states that the device was tested with the 18 / 20W charger and reiterates that the new iPhone will be sold without the power supply. As for the capacity of its battery, the Certificate of Technical Conformity did not provide information, but TENAA (the “Chinese Anatel”) revealed that it will be 3,687 mAh.

In addition to the chargers, Anatel also tested EarPods with a Lightning connector on the device; but remember that the accessory will also be sold separately.

According to the agency, the iPhone 12 Pro Max may be manufactured in ten units, six in China, three in India and one in Brazil, Foxconn Brasil Industrial e Comércio Ltda (from Jundiaí, São Paulo).

Although the iPhones 12 and 12 Pro have already gone on pre-sale, the models 12 mini and 12 Pro Max will be marketed only from November 6, reaching the market a week later, on the 13th.



