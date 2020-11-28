iPhone 12 Pro Max cost revealed! Here are the details

Apple recently introduced the new iPhone family, and the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models were pre-ordered. In addition to the innovations brought by the phones, the price of the new iPhone models was also discussed. The initial version of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, with a price tag of $ 1,099, has been announced.

Components used for iPhone 12 Pro Max are cheaper than iPhone 11 Pro Max

Recently introduced iPhone 12 Pro Max; It was announced with a price of $ 1.099. The cost of the device came about by calculating the individual components. As a result of the analysis made; It became clear that the components in the phone are more affordable than the previous generation.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max cost was set at $ 440. The amount calculated for the cost of the iPhone 12 was $ 406. However, let us emphasize that these costs consist only of the components used in the devices. In these calculated amounts; There are no items such as labor force, marketing and R&D.

With this information, we can say that the most profitable phone for Apple this year will be the iPhone 12 Pro Max. iPhone 12; While it has a component cost of $ 406, it is offered to the consumer with a price tag of $ 799. iPhone 12 Pro Max took its place on the shelves at a price of $ 1,099, compared to a component cost of $ 440.

On the other hand, last year, the iPhone 11 Pro Max component cost was $ 490 and the selling price was $ 1,000.



