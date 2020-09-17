iPhone 12 Pro Max beats predecessor in benchmark test

Apple did not present the iPhone 12 at the event held last Tuesday (15), but it looks like someone is already testing the new generation of the cell phone. This Thursday (17), an AnTuTu benchmark test of the Pro Max version was leaked, showing small performance gains compared to the previous model.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max benchmark leaked by the Ice Universe profile on Twitter, known for revealing news from various manufacturers, was made on a device with the A14 Bionic chip, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and iOS 14.1.

In terms of memory speed, there was the biggest difference compared to the Pro Max of the previous generation, a gain of 22% in favor of the new processor from Apple, followed by the CPU and GPU scores. In the UX score, the iPhone 11 got the better of it, perhaps due to the new model using an iOS 14 beta.

The overall score of 572,333 points far exceeds the result of the iPhone 11 Pro Max (524,436), but loses to Android phones equipped with the Snapdragon 865 and 865+ processors, such as the Oppo Find X2 Pro, OnePlus 8 Pro and ROG Phone 3, all exceeding 600 thousand points, according to the benchmark tests carried out in August.

Justifications for scoring below expected

According to the person responsible for the leak, some factors may explain the A14 score below the main competitors. One would be Apple’s option to prioritize lower power consumption, affecting the performance of the device as a whole.

Another possibility mentioned by him is that the switch to 5 nanometer processors may not yield the expected gains, at least for now. Although the process theoretically offers an increase in efficiency, manufacturers must still take time to achieve this optimization.



