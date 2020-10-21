iPhone 12 Pro Max battery capacity revealed

The long-anticipated iPhone 12 series was official last week. Since day one, Apple has not directly disclosed information such as RAM and battery capacities of iPhone models. However, it is possible to have an opinion on this subject thanks to benchmark tests or official documents. An important piece of information about the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which will be available in November, also came to light in this way.

China’s smartphone certification board TENAA’s database makes it possible to obtain important information about phones that have not yet been available for sale. According to the data here, the largest member of the iPhone 12 series provides the energy it needs with a 3687 mAh battery.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max, released last year, has a 3969 mAh battery. This shows that a smaller battery is preferred in the iPhone 12 Pro Max compared to its predecessor. The presence of 6 GB of RAM in the smartphone is also seen in the TENAA database.

The battery capacity of other iPhone 12 models has been revealed thanks to the website of Vodafone Netherlands. The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro have a 2815 mAh battery. The smallest of the series, iPhone 12, provides the energy it needs with a 2227 mAh capacity pi.

Although there is a decrease in numbers; Apple argues that the battery life of the iPhone 12 series is no different from last year. Although the efficiency of the A14 processor is higher, it was stated in the first reviews that the battery life of the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro is not as high as the iPhone 11 Pro. To get an idea about the battery performance of iPhone 12 mini and Pro Max models, it is necessary to wait for the reviews.



