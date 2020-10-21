iPhone 12 Pro Max battery capacity has been announced!

Apple did not reveal some information in the promotion of the iPhone 12 family. Among this information, the most curious ones were the RAM and battery capacities. Recently, the iPhone 12 mini battery value has emerged, and now the iPhone 12 Pro Max battery capacity has become clear.

iPhone 12 Pro Max battery spotted at TENAA

The undisclosed RAM capacity of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the most advanced iPhone model, was seen as a result of the AnTuTu test that appeared a few days ago. Another feature of the device that will appear before the consumer with 6 GB of RAM is the battery capacity, revealed in TENAA.

iPhone 12 Pro Max battery capacity was 3,687 mAh. The battery capacity of the iPhone 11 Pro Max was 3,969 mAh. We can see that this value goes back to 282 mAh in the new iPhone model. While the previously revealed iPhone 12 mini battery has a value of 2,227 mAh; iPhone 12 and 12 Pro have a battery value of 2,815 mAh.

If we leave the numbers aside and remember the battery life Apple defined for the new iPhone family; The company has stated on its official site that the new models will have almost the same battery life as the iPhone models released last year. However, there are claims that the new models will not offer as much battery life as the previous generation devices.



