iPhone 12 Pro introduced! Here are the features and price

Apple today (October 13) introduced the iPhone 12 series, which has not been on the agenda for months, albeit with a delay due to the corona virus outbreak. The series, which has come up with many claims, especially the box content and design, consists of four models and two of them are Pro. In this context, we are here with all the details about iPhone 12 Pro features and iPhone 12 Pro price.

We have shared all the details of the iPhone 12 Pro below. However, if you want to look at the technical features in general, as follows;

Display: 6.1 inches – 2778 × 1284 pixels – Super Retina XDR

Processor: Apple A14 Bionic

– Memory and Storage: 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB – RAM not yet disclosed

Rear camera: 12 MP f / 1.6 wide main (OIS) – 12 MP f / 2.4 ultra wide.- 12 MP f / 2.0 telephoto – LiDAR

Front camera: 12 Megapixels – f / 2.2 aperture – Dolby Vision HDR

– Battery: Not yet disclosed.

– Connectivity: 5G, Wi ‑ Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS

– Colors: Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue

– Size and weight: 146.7mm x 71.5mm x 7.4mm – 187 grams

iPhone 12 Pro features: 6.1-inch display – Apple A14 Bionic

The 6.1-inch OLED screen of the iPhone 12 Pro offers a resolution of 2778 × 1284 pixels. As many will notice, the 5.8-inch screen in the iPhone 11 Pro has now been replaced by a larger screen. The iPhone 11, which reached high sales figures, was presented with a 6.1-inch screen, but that device has an LCD panel.

There is a ceramic protection on the screen of the device. Apple states that this means the phone has a screen that is four times more durable than previous models. Offering a pixel density of 458 ppi, this Super Retina XDR display stands out with its 2,000,000: 1 contrast ratio and can reach up to 1200 nits of brightness.

Apple A14 Bionic is powered by the processor!

The Apple A14 Bionic processor, which powers the iPhone 12 series, is produced with a 5 nm fabrication process. It was first introduced with the new iPad Air, which was introduced last month, but it is not quite right to say that it actually appeared.

Because the tablet was introduced, but the iPhone 12 series was expected for sale. Consisting of 11.8 billion transistors, the A14 contains 6 cores in total, two of which are high performance. The 16-core Neural Engine and advanced image signal processor are just some of the advantages offered with the A14 Bionic.

The camera is one of the most curious features when it comes to a new iPhone. While iPhone 12 Pro managed to win the admiration of users with its camera features, the predictions we shared with you were mostly correct.

iPhone 12 Pro camera features: HDR video recording!

LiDAR scanner, which came into our lives with the new iPad Pro, was included in iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max as expected. In this context, in addition to the 12 Megapixel main, wide-angle and telephoto camera on the back of the device, we see a LiDAR scanner.

– 12 Megapixels – f / 1.6 – OIS – 26 mm – Wide Angle

– 12 Megapixels – f / 2.4 aperture – 120 degree view – Ultra Wide Angle

– 12 Megapixels – f / 2.0 aperture – 2x optical zoom – Telephoto

– TOF 3D LiDAR scanner – Depth

The iPhone 12 Pro models, which can record HDR video in 4K resolution, take video capture to a much higher level with Dolby Vision support. Deep Fusion technology, which entered our lives with iPhone 11 and can make serious improvements in photos, is included in all cameras of iPhone 12 Pro.

Innovations made on the camera side such as Smart HDR 3 and AppleProRAW attract attention. In addition, with Dolby Vision, HDR video can be recorded up to 60 frames per second.

Similarly, there is a 12 Megapixel camera on the front of the device. This camera with f / 2.2 aperture allows you to record HDR video up to 30 frames per second with Dolby Vision as well as 4K / 60 FPS video.

No charger and headphones – Fast charging

Thanks to its IP68 certification, the iPhone 12 Pro, which is water and dust resistant, has MagSafe support similar to other models. Citing its environmental protection strategy, Apple announced that it removed the charging adapter and headset, the EarPod, from the box contents. The phone and USB-C to Lightning cable will come out of the box.

Improving the wireless charging experience with MagSafe, Apple offers wireless charging up to 15W. In addition, it is stated that the iPhone 11 Pro can be charged 50 percent in about 30 minutes with a 20 W or more powerful adapter.

How much is the iPhone 12 Pro price?

The price of the iPhone 12 Pro was set at $ 999. It is currently unknown how much the device will be in our country, which comes with four color options, Silver, Graphite, Gold, and Pacific Blue.



