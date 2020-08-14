iPhone 12 Pro inspired by SpaceX sells for R $ 31,000

Russian company Caviar has announced the sale of a version of the iPhone 12 Pro in honor of space exploration company SpaceX for up to R $ 31,000. Despite not having been announced by Apple yet, the iPhone 11 Pro’s successor will only have 19 custom units for the suggested price of $ 5,830, equivalent to about R $ 31,000 at today’s exchange rate.

According to the company known for selling luxury items, smartphones will be shipped to buyers starting in October. The phone called “Discovery Musk Be On Mars” will have a replica of the signature of Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, on the back of the device spelled in titanium.

The event that inspired Caviar was the completion of the first flight of the Dragon Crew, SpaceX capsule. The rocket left the United States and was launched towards the International Space Station. Facing the event, the Russian company announced that the device will have the phrase “Musk Be On Mars” on the back, as well as the titanium signature of Elon Musk, along with a piece that symbolizes the capsule used in the mission.

This is not the first time that Caviar has announced an iPhone inspired by an Elon Musk company. In February, the Russian company launched the Cyberphone, a customized version of the iPhone 11 with features reminiscent of the Tesla Cybertruck, the company’s pickup truck founded by Musk.

The iPhone 12 was not announced by Apple until then, but rumors suggest that the line may come without a charger or headphones in the box. In addition, support for 5G and four different versions is expected. Another novelty should be the A14 processor, which should be 50% faster than the previous generation. Caviar has also announced that it will sell gold versions of the smartphone for approximately R $ 125,000.

Although there is still no forecast date for the launch of the iPhone 12, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max models are available for sale in Brazil for values ​​starting at R $ 4,999, R $ 6,999 and R $ 7,599, respectively.



