iPhone 12 Pro Has Screen Flickering Problem

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro owners say they have a problem with the black tone of their screen, showing black as green or yellow and flickering. Although Apple does not make a statement about the problem, some workarounds can help to overcome this situation.

US-based technology giant Apple’s fledgling flagship phones iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro seem to be experiencing a strange display problem. According to the notifications from some users, their phones sometimes flickering on the screen, sometimes it does not show black correctly and turns green or yellow. This strange error occurs when the phone screen has a pure black wallpaper or video.

Apple did not make a statement about the screen problems in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. However, many iPhone 12 owners say these types of problems are experienced. Moreover, according to technical critics, the screen problem of the iPhone 12 can be detected with a few simple methods. For example, a video that you can access using the link found here will allow you to detect if your iPhone 12 is experiencing screen flickering and inaccurate gradation issues.

This is how the color distortion problem on iPhone 12 Pro looks like

Such problems can sometimes be experienced in new smartphones released. However, developer companies overcome these problems with the software updates they provide to users. Apple will probably fix the problem with a software update, but users who want to can get rid of this problem without waiting for Apple’s software update. However, let’s say in advance that the solutions we will talk about are not permanent and that you can experience the same problem again.

Here are the methods to temporarily fix screen problems on iPhone 12

Maximizing screen brightness

According to the notifications from users, the number one method of the solution to screen problems is to adjust the screen brightness to the maximum. You can use your phone’s control panel to do this. In addition, the ‘Display and Brightness’ section in the ‘Settings’ section will also help with this process. You can even disable the automatic adjustment of brightness under this menu, so you do not have to adjust the brightness over and over again.

Note: Keep in mind that increasing the screen brightness to the maximum is not a good thing for your battery. This method may not be suitable for you if you want the charge to last.

Reduce your phone’s white dots

The white dot issue means that the density of white pixels on the phone screen is lowered. To do this, enter the ‘Accessibility’ submenu under the Settings menu. On the screen that appears, you will see an option that says ‘Screen and Text Size’. After clicking this option, enable the section that says ‘Reduce White Point’. Immediately after that, increase the level bar you encounter. Increasing the value in this bar will make the phone screen dim.

Here, you can troubleshoot iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro’s screen problems using these two methods. However, as we just mentioned, these processes will only offer a workaround. Unfortunately, it is not possible to overcome these problems without software or hardware intervention by Apple.



