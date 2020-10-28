iPhone 12 Pro endurance test shared!

The iPhone 12, which was previously tested for durability with rigorous tests such as bending and falling, has now entered a new and rigorous test. The endurance test for the iPhone 12 Pro looks pretty tough. Here’s behind the scenes of that test:

iPhone 12 Pro faces endurance test

As you know, the iPhone 12 family has become a series that Apple boasts of its durability. This is because the screen of the phone, which is protected by Ceramic Shield, is much more resistant to drops. Proving this claim with the iPhone 12 endurance and drop tests, this series of Apple performs better than other iPhones.

iPhone 12 family includes iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Noting with the addition of a new blue color, the iPhone 12s were tested this time by JerryRigEverything. Apple will like the result of this test, in which the iPhone 12 Pro was introduced.

In the video, there is a magnetic structure on the back for the MagSafe device supported by the phone. JerryRigEverything is testing this construction with metal screws and thin metal parts. JerryRigEverything, which scratches the edges of the phone with the knife in his hand, is not limited to this, he moves the knife over the back panel and dips it. JerryRigEverything, which also bumps the cameras and the screen, is pushing the iPhone 12, so to speak. A lighter heating process is applied on the screen side, the iPhone 12 Pro is based on this process.

If you wish, let’s leave the comment to you, here is the video:



