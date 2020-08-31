iPhone 12 Pro Could Be The First Dark Blue iPhone

According to the claims about the iPhone 12 Pro’s special color option, Apple will release the iPhone 12 Pro with a dark blue color option. Of course, there will be different color options for those who do not want a ‘blue’ iPhone.

Unlike Android smartphone manufacturers, Apple does not make major changes in the designs of its smartphones in a short time. The best example of this is in iPhone 6, 6S, 7 and 8 models; It can also be demonstrated using the same designs on the iPhone X, Xs and 11 models. However, Apple offers a special color option for each new model to offer a design-independent originality.

The Midnight Green (Midnight Green) color option in the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, which were released last year, appeared as a special color option for iPhone 11 Pro models. Apple is expected to offer a special color option on the iPhone 12 Pro models, such as the iPhone 11 Pro, and now it has begun to speak louder what this color will be.

Dark blue iPhone 12 Pro is expected to look like this

Max Weinbach from XDA Developers suggested in January that Apple will include Midnight Blue color option instead of Midnight Green color option on iPhone 12 Pro models. Now, Taiwanese technology site DigiTimes backed up Weinbach’s claim, claiming that Apple will launch a dark blue iPhone with the iPhone 12 Pro for the first time.

Until now, we have seen that Apple offers smartphones in red, green, black, white, gold and pink color options. However, the dark blue iPhone model was never offered for sale during the 13-year series. If the claims are true, the iPhone 12 Pro models will be the first in this regard.



