iPhone 12 Pro beats Note 20 Ultra and Pixel 5 in speed test

Youtuber Austin Evans ran a speed test to compare the iPhone 12 Pro’s performance with some competitors. In addition, the content producer also put the smartphone to “battle” with its predecessor, the iPhone 11 Pro.

Evans begins by explaining that the iPhone 12 Pro arrives with the promise of being up to 20% faster than its predecessor. To compare performance, youtuber ran benchmarks on each device.

As expected, the iPhone 12 Pro did better than the iPhone 11 Pro on the Geekbench, with a 300-point margin in the single-core test for the newest device. The evaluation of multiple cores had an even greater gain, with about 600 points of difference.

The A14 chip in the iPhone 12 Pro also does well against the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Samsung’s cellphone scored 980 points on the single-core, while the multi-core rating stands at 3,246 points.

Web and games

The iPhone 12 Pro also stood out in the speed test for the web and the Note 20 Ultra came close to the Pixel 5, which is an intermediate phone. In graphics and games, however, there was a “plot twist”.

By running the 3DMark Wildlife test on all devices, Austin Evans found that the iPhone 11 Pro performed the best. The device achieved the highest frame rate in the test, but the performance was not as constant compared to Apple’s new phone, which also ended up consuming more battery.

In a stress test, however, the results were different. At a load of 20 minutes of work, the iPhone 12 Pro had about 10% more performance stability than its predecessor.

Android devices also did well on the stability side, despite losing out on raw performance. While the Note 20 Ultra passed the test with a stability rating of 81%, the Pixel 5 went even further. Despite being weaker, the Google phone was the device that least warmed up and maintained a regular performance during 94% of the test.

The youtuber concludes that the iPhone 12 Pro can beat the most powerful Android phones currently with the A14 chip. However, the model does not bring big leaps in performance compared to the iPhone 11 Pro.



