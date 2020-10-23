iPhone 12 Pro Announces Their First Phone Experience

Apple has launched the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro as of today and started delivering them to pre-orderers. Thus, the first user experiences with the iPhone 12 models began to come.

Apple, which introduced the new iPhone 12 series in recent weeks, is now offering iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models for sale. Although sales have not started in countries like the USA that are ‘night’ yet, the first iPhone 12s have already found their owners in countries such as Australia and New Zealand that started the day hours ago.

When you search YouTube or take a tour of tech sites, you may encounter many iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro reviews. However, with the sale of the devices, the word has passed from technology gourmets to real consumers, and those who buy a new iPhone 12 have already started to share their first experiences for those who are considering buying the device.

A MacRumors Forum member using the username Boardiesboi became one of the buyers of iPhone 12 Pro as soon as it went on sale and shared his experiences for those who are considering buying an iPhone 12 Pro. According to Boardiesboi, the iPhone 12 Pro is significantly lighter than the iPhone 11 Pro Max. In addition, Boardiesboi notes that the pacific blue, the original color of the iPhone 12, looks beautiful and the ‘flat’ edges make the device less slippery and easier to hold.

A Twitter user named Kewal shared a tweet as soon as he bought the iPhone 12 Pro; He stated that the device is lighter than the iPhone Xs, the screen is in a warmer color tone, data transfer and device setup is very easy with iOS 14, and the device offers a very good performance in terms of 5G.

Featured user experiences with iPhone 12 Pro on the MacRumors forums:

It is difficult to distinguish between the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max photos.

MagSafe’s magnet is quite strong but does not ‘magically’ connect as shown at the launch.

The iPhone 12 Pro’s screen has warmer colors than the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Frames are felt to be thinner.

Face ID works at the same speed.

The new iPhones come with iOS 14.1 preloaded.



