iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max still attract great attention

All of Apple’s iPhone 12 models are available for sale in many countries around the world. According to the AppleInsider site, the stocks of the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max models are running out very quickly. According to a note prepared by investment bank JP Morgan, the delivery time of the iPhone 12 Pro is up to 33 days in some regions.

In the note signed by analyst Samik Chatterjee, it was stated that the average standby time of the iPhone 12 Pro in many regions is around 27 days, and this waiting period is gradually increasing. It was also underlined that the average standby time of 27 days is the longest seen since the launch of 2020 model iPhones. Chatterjee also stated that the long waiting time is an indication of the interest in these phones.

Orders for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini can be delivered within a few days. It is stated that the average waiting time for these models is around three days. Pro and Pro Max models have average rowing time of 27 and 23 days. In the USA, where approximately 35 percent of iPhone sales take place, these periods increase to 33 and 25 days, respectively. All iPhone 12 models require a one-day wait for the option to pick up from the store.

It was stated in previous reports that the initial intense interest in iPhone 12 Pro models will shift to non-Pro models towards the end of the year. While it is too early to comment on the accuracy of this prediction, interest in Pro and Pro Max is still alive.



