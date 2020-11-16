iPhone 12 Pro and Max score high in DxOMark’s reviews

Even though Apple was one of the pioneers of smartphone photography, iPhones were falling behind the DxOMark charts for a long time. Apple, which has been trying to reclaim its crown in recent years, seems to have made the most successful attempt in this direction with the iPhone 12 Pro models. At least in DxOMark’s evaluations, it is seen that iPhone 12 Pro surpasses all competitors except Huawei.

Being modest about smartphone cameras, Apple embeds as many camera technologies as possible in terms of hardware and supports them with software. Although this strategy works for a while; The incredible progress it has made in the camera field of Huawei and the camera performances of Chinese manufacturers such as Xiaomi seems to have finally prompted Apple to take action. At least the scores DxOMark gave show that this effort worked.

The 12-megapixel standard sensor in the iPhone 12 Pro is accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel 2x zoom telephoto camera. Although the specifications of the camera are quite similar to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, it managed to get praise from DxOMark. Good exposure and accurate colors are the highlights of the iPhone 12 Pro’s camera. It is stated that the weak belly of the camera is its zoom performance.

Although the iPhone 12 Pro Max also has the same sensor, the telephoto camera can zoom 2.5x and uses a variable sensor optical image stabilization system. DxOMark notes that the autofocus performance of the phone broke a record, but the LiDAR sensor made no difference to the bokeh effect.

It can be easily said that the high score of the camera performance of the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max will delight loyal Apple users.



