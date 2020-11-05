iPhone 12 Pro and Galaxy Note 20 in the Ultra speed test!

The iPhone 12 Pro and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra duo shared their trump through a speed test. The South Korean smartphone, which was introduced to users in August of this year, managed to get 2770 points from Geekbench 5’s multi-core test.

This product, powered by an 8-core processor named Exynos 990, is equipped with 12 GB of RAM. When we look at Apple’s product, we encounter the A14 Bionic in terms of processor. This processor was manufactured with a 5 nm fabrication process.

iPhone 12 Pro and Galaxy Note 20 on stage with Ultra speed test

In a video shared by a YouTube channel called “PhoneBuff”, we see that this test was completed in two stages. In the first stage, the speed of this pair in running applications and how well they perform when these applications are open are measured.

In the second stage, previously opened applications are reopened and this time it is determined how quickly this duo runs the same applications. iPhone 12 Pro makes a 14-second difference to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in the first round.

From this point of view, we can say that A14 Bionic is superior to Exynos 990 in terms of running an application for the first time. Apple’s processor, as is known, scored 3882 points from Geekbench 5.

In the second round, we see that the iPhone 12 Pro is 3 seconds ahead of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The US product has 6 GB of RAM. If you wish, let’s not extend the word further and leave you with the relevant video. Have a good time.



