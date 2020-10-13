iPhone 12 Pro: a professional camera

For seasoned users with a well-stocked wallet, Apple offers the iPhone 12 in two Pro versions. We go from 5.8 inches to 6.1 inches for the “small” model, and from 6.5 to 6.7 inches for the large one. Each has a Super Retina XDR panel (2,778 x 1,284, 458 pixels per inch), with a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. On the other hand, no 120 Hz (or even 90 Hz…).

There are three photo modules on the back: 7-element wide-angle (12 megapixels, ƒ / 1.6), 5-element ultra-wide-angle (12 megapixels, ƒ2.4) and 6-element telephoto (12 megapixels ƒ / 2.0). Telephoto offers 4x optical zoom, while wide angle captures 87% more light.

The iPhone 12 Pro will integrate a new format called Apple ProRAW: in essence, it involves applying the computerized processing of Apple (Smart HDR and Deep Fusion) to the RAW (raw) photos. All the power of the A14 and its Neural Engine is put to use to obtain the most dynamic, precise and bright images. The ProRAW will arrive later this year.

Pro smartphones will be able to record video in Dolby Vision HDR, with a depth of 10 bits (60 times more colors than before). Another function reserved for professionals: a LiDAR! As on the iPad Pro, this sensor gives the smartphone better information to calculate the depth. Particularly useful for augmented reality experiences, but also for improving autofocus for photos (an autofocus 6 times faster in low light).

Obviously, the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max support 5G, they also carry the magnetic MagSafe on the back and work with the A14 Bionic.

The smartphones will be available in four colors (Pacific Blue, Gold, Graphite and Silver):

iPhone 12 Pro: € 1,159 (128 GB), € 1,279 (256 GB), € 1,509 (512 GB)

iPhone 12 Pro Max: € 1,259 (128 GB), € 1,379 (256 GB), € 1,609 (512 GB)

Pre-orders begin October 16 for the iPhone 12 Pro, November 6 for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Deliveries one week later.



