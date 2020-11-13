iPhone 12: pre-sale in Brazil starts today

The pre-sale of the iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max in Brazil starts this Friday (13). The forecast is that open sales will start in one week, on the 20th. And, contrary to the strategy adopted in other countries, Apple intends to make the four models available at the same time.

The official launch of the iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max happened exactly a month ago. Unfortunately for many, the prices of the new generation exceed, for the first time, R $ 10,000. According to Apple, the culprit for the high cost is the fluctuation of the dollar against the real. Check the prices below:

The iPhone 12 accessories

These launches have not only broken the financial barrier: for the first time, cell phones will be sold only with a USB-C Lightning cable in the box. Accessories like a power adapter and headphones are gone, even on the iPhone 11, XR and SE (2nd generation) models.

Apple said the decision aims to reduce carbon emissions and the production of electronic waste. However, some critics say the justification would make more sense if cables with USB-C inputs were sent, widely available on the market.

Due to this change, those who do not have accessories at home should spend even more. The charger with 20 watts of power costs R $ 199, while EarPods headphones, with Lightning cable, R $ 219. The manufacturer also started selling MagSafe cases and wallets, which have a magnetic coupling.



