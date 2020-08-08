iPhone 12 panel leaked! New discussions!

New leak information about Apple’s new iPhone 12 models continues to emerge. Recently, a new iPhone 12 screen image was leaked. As understood from the leaked images, there may be differences in Face ID feature.

New iPhone 12 screen leaked

First of all, it is not clear whether the leaked panel image is 5.4 inches or 6.1 inches. However, it is noted that it is the OLED panel that Apple will use for the first time in the entry-level iPhone model.

The most striking part of the leaked image is the Face ID sensor, which makes facial recognition technology possible at the top of the panel. According to what was stated from the leaked source, there was no change in the use of space compared to the previous Face ID sensor.

This detail, which emerged with the leaked iPhone 12 screen, brings up the uncertainties about the notch and front camera. To remind you, it was previously stated that Apple will use a thinner notch in the iPhone 12 model. However, afterwards, new expectations were formed that there would be no change in terms of notching.

Now the leaked images reveal that this issue is still not clear. Another claim is that iPhone 12 Pro models can use a different notch. However, this is also due to the details discussed. Of course, it should be stated that there are various doubts about whether these leaked images belong to the real iPhone 12 model. As a matter of fact, it seems that the improvements on the Face ID side, both the front camera and the notch will find a place among the details that have not been cleared for a while.



