iPhone 12: More than 20 minutes waterproof test

Wrapped in discussions about its design and controversies about the absence of a charger in the box, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro were officially launched this Friday (23). Very similar, the new Apple smartphones arrive on the market bringing the new 5nm A14 Bionic chip, enhanced cameras, iPhone 5s look and processing power to spare.

Over the course of this week, both Apple phones were subjected to the most diverse tests and analyzes, from teardowns that revealed some of the methods used by Apple to reduce the dimensions, as well as battery autonomy, web browsing and many others.

Now, the newest test facing the iPhone 12 tests its IP68 certification for water and dust resistance, an upgrade from the IP67 found on the iPhone 11. With the new certification, the launch is validated to survive submersion for half an hour for up to 6 meters deep, against 2 meters from the previous generation. EverythingApplePro took the analysis a step further, however, stressing the protection of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 to the limit.

Using a small cage that allowed the devices to be suspended, thus leaving their connectors free for water to enter, the channel started testing by plunging the pair to a depth of 2 meters. As expected, both iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 have not suffered any damage.

The youtuber took a step forward, taking the cell phones to 5.49 meters deep, and once again no problems were noticed. To get a sense of the capacity of the devices, both were then plunged to a depth of 9.14 meters, a situation completely out of the ordinary and well beyond certifications.

After 21 minutes of submersion, both the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 maintained normal operation. The situation is especially surprising for the iPhone 11, whose IP67 certifies 2 meters in depth.

Despite the positive results, which should guarantee a smooth swim in the pool, reproducing these conditions with your iPhone is not recommended. In the worst case scenario, in the event that this protection fails, there is no damage coverage under the Apple warranty.

The iPhone 12 is for sale abroad, with prices starting at around US $ 699.



