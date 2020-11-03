iPhone 12 mini with MagSafe at 12W charging speed

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 mini model will be charged more slowly than other iPhone 12 models with the company’s new MagSafe wireless charging accessory. According to MacRumors, this is evident in Apple’s newly updated support document.

All three iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models, which will soon be available abroad, can be charged up to 15W via MagSafe. However, the charging speed for the iPhone 12 mini will be limited to 12W. The maximum power delivery of 12W may be a bit disappointing, but it should be noted that the iPhone 12 mini will have higher speeds than 7.5W charging with the standard Qi wireless charging adapter.

The iPhone 12 mini shares the same features as the iPhone 12 in almost every respect. These include Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, dual camera system, and support for 5G networks. All fit in a 5.4-inch screen and a smaller size body.

iPhone 12 mini is available for pre-order abroad from November 6 Distributions and sales will begin on November 13.



