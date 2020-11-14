iPhone 12 mini users are in a difficult situation!

The iPhone 12 mini has already left many users’ enthusiasm for the touchscreen problem. With a screen size of 5.4 inches (Super Retina XDR), this model is accompanied by a processor named A14 Bionic produced by Apple.

An OLED screen was used in the iPhone 12 mini, which has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. We learned that this smartphone, whose front and back is protected by Gorilla Glass, is also equipped with an aluminum frame.

iPhone 12 mini touch screen issue on the agenda

A forum member said the touchscreen was not working when using a screen protector called PanzerGlass. This person named “MacBainNo” stated that when he tried to activate the music player through the screen, he could get a reaction, but that did not always work.

A user named “bbates123” claimed that the face recognition screen does not work when wearing a mask. Another member named “scotsmandc” explained that the scrolling from the bottom of the screen does not work.

According to an information received, this problem is experienced on the phones of people who prefer to use a case. It was also found that other features that activate the screen (flashlight, camera, and so on) often do not work.

Some users think this issue is a conductivity related issue. In other information obtained, it was reported that such a problem did not occur on an iPhone 12 mini that is plugged into a wall-mounted socket or does not have a cover.

The cause of this problem is not yet clear. What do you think of the iPhone 12 mini?



