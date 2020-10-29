iPhone 12 mini spotted in early preview video

Apple, which launched iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models last week, will begin to collect pre-orders for iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max models on November 6. However, it is not necessary to wait until November to see how “mini” this year’s smallest iPhone model is. Thanks to a 40-minute preview video, we get the opportunity to see this.

The video posted on YouTube by George Buhnici was later removed from the broadcast for unknown reasons. Although 9to5Mac later republished this video, when we checked it while preparing the news, we witnessed that this site removed the video. Regardless, we can clearly see how small the iPhone 12 mini is, thanks to the screenshots taken.

Thanks to the published and removed video, the iPhone 12 mini with a 5.4-inch screen was seen for the first time in real life. Although it has a larger screen than the second-generation iPhone SE that went on sale earlier this year, it comes in smaller physical dimensions than that phone, thanks to the thinned screen frame. The selling price of the iPhone 12 mini starts at $ 699. This means that it will be sold for $ 100 less than the 6.1-inch iPhone 12.

In this year’s iPhone series, we see the model with three different screen sizes. For those who prefer large screen phones as well as the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max will be on sale soon. For those who prefer comfortable one-handed use rather than the big screen, the iPhone 12 mini will be released. Despite its smaller screen and battery, the iPhone 12 mini includes the technical features of the standard iPhone 12.

As mentioned above, pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini will begin to be received on November 6. Sales will start on November 13th.



