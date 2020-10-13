iPhone 12 Mini introduced! Here are the features and price

Delaying the introduction of iPhone models this year due to the corona virus outbreak, Apple has finally lifted the curtain. Today, on October 13, the iPhone 12 series was introduced. The most affordable model of the series: What does the iPhone 12 Mini offer with its features? How much is the iPhone 12 Mini price? Here are all the curious details

For those who want to take a look at the general table before going into details, the technical features of iPhone 12 Mini are as follows;

Display: 5.4 inch Super Retina XDR

Processor: Apple A14 Bionic

– Memory and Storage: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB / Memory not yet announced

Rear camera: 12 Megapixel f / 2.4 ultra wide angle and 12 Megapixel f / 1.6 wide angle camera

Front camera: 12 Megapixel f / 2.2 TruDepth front camera

– Battery: Video playback, up to 15 hours; Online video viewing, up to 10 hours; Audio playback: up to 50 hours / Battery capacity not yet disclosed

– Dimensions: 131.5mm x 64.2mm x 7.4mm (Length x Width x Depth)

– Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Lightning

– Box contents: iPhone and charging cable

iPhone 12 Mini features: Smallest in the family with a 5.4-inch OLED display

The smallest of the new iPhone family, the iPhone 12 Mini, has a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR screen with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The main feature that users will notice in this model is that the iPhone 12 Mini has a smaller notch. Also, Apple has used an OLED display in its entire new iPhone lineup for the first time. Both models have a 2,000,000: 1 contrast ratio for true blacks, offer HDR viewing experience for high-resolution videos and photos with more detail, and the maximum brightness of their displays is about twice that of the iPhone 11.

Both models, which have aluminum cases in aerospace industry standards with their flat edge design, have a Ceramic Protected front surface that increases the performance against drops by 4 times by forming nanoscale ceramic crystals in the glass matrix with high temperature crystallization step.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are IP68 rated for up to 30 minutes of submersion of 6 meters and protect against everyday spills such as coffee and sodas.

Smallest member of the family, but big on power: A14 Bionic processor

Produced with a 5 nm fabrication process, the A14 Bionic processor powers all members of the iPhone 12 family. This processor first appeared with the new iPad Air, which was announced in September. Consisting of 11.8 billion transistors, the processor consists of 6 cores, two of which are high frequency. The smallest member of the family supports 5G connectivity.

The image signal processor developed with the 16-core Neural Engine distinguishes the A14 Bionic from its competitors. This version of iPhone 12 seems to be appreciated by most users. In addition, most of the leaks that have emerged so far have been correct.

The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini’s two rear cameras have a 12 Megapixel f / 1.6 wide angle and a 12 Megapixel f / 2.4 ultra wide angle lens. Improving the night mode in the previous series, Apple uses Smart HDR 3 technology, which is a method used in filming on new iPhones. On the front, we see a Smart HDR 3 supported camera with a 12 Megapixel f / 2.2 aperture.

On the front of the device, there is a 12 Megapixel camera with f / 2.2 aperture. Offering Face ID technology, this camera can record 4K / 60 FPS video.

iPhone 12 and MagSafe

MagSafe improves wireless charging to make it a better and more efficient experience and creates a new ecosystem of easy-to-fit accessories that perfectly complement iPhone 12 models. MagSafe, with a magnet assembly around the wireless charging coil optimized for alignment and efficiency, brings a new experience to the iPhone. MagSafe chargers efficiently power up to 15W and are also compatible with existing Qi-enabled devices. Charging solutions include the MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger for use with the iPhone and Apple Watch, as well as new silicone, leather and clear cases and a leather wallet that fits easily on the back of the iPhone.

How much is the iPhone 12 Mini price?

The smallest member of the iPhone 12 series will be available in 5 different colors: blue, green, black, white and (PRODUCT) RED. The price of the device was announced as $ 699.



