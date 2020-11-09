iPhone 12 mini: first reviews are positive

The first reviews of the new iPhone 12 mini start to appear on Monday (9) with excellent results. The specialized critic highly praised the cell phone, with highlights to its new format that prioritizes maneuverability, its performance and high quality screen. However, the capacity of the battery leaves something to be desired, as well as its slower charging through MagSafe.

Screen

The new iPhone 12 mini has a 5.4-inch OLED screen and an even smaller format than the old 4.7-inch models – iPhone 6 to SE 2020 – despite the larger screen size. This is possible by minimizing the edges and increasing the screen to body ratio of the device, which promotes a much more immersive experience for the user.

However, The Verge website points out that the absence of an update rate greater than 60Hz is a step backwards compared to its competitors in the same price range and can bother certain users.

Performance and battery

In terms of performance, the iPhone 12 mini does not lose to its more powerful versions, as the model has the same processor as its “older brothers”. The set of hardware is powered by the battery with a capacity of 2,227 mAh, defined by Engadget as “adequate, being quite generous”, stressing that the device will need to be charged every night, which can bother the most demanding users.

Still on its battery, the iPhone 12 mini supports wireless charging via MagSafe with up to 12W, less powerful when compared to its other versions with 15W. Engadget comments that this could be a strong reason to discourage new consumers who wanted a “MagSafe only” experience.

Both vehicles reinforce that, economically, the traditional model of the iPhone 12 is still the most indicated for its cost-benefit, however, the powerful hardware present in the smaller format of the iPhone 12 mini should win its place among the hearts of users.



