iPhone 12 Mini could be Apple’s phone with 5.4 ” screen

An image posted on Twitter revealed that Apple may soon launch a smartphone called the iPhone 12 Mini. The product would be one of the devices in the brand’s new mobile phone line, which is said to be composed of four products.

The image that appeared on the social network shows labels with the supposed name of the four devices. In addition, the leak indicates the possible screen size of each of the new iPhones.

According to unofficial information, Apple will launch new products with the following nomenclature and screen size:

iPhone 12 with 6.1 ”

iPhone 12 Mini with 5.4 ”

iPhone 12 Pro with 6.1 ”

iPhone 12 Pro Max with 6.7 ”

The supposed iPhone 12 Mini will feature the smallest screen in the line. The device would have a 5.4 ” display, being larger than the iPhone SE 2020, but considerably smaller than the other models in Apple’s new line.



