iPhone 12 Mini Coming: Design, Features, Price

Although the exact date has not been announced yet, Apple is preparing to bring the iPhone 12 family to the world of technology on October 13, and is preparing to come up with a new model other than the standard Pro and Pro Max we are used to. We have compiled all the known technical details, price and release date of the model known to come out with the name “iPhone 12 mini” for you.

Apple, which has made a habit of resonating in the world of technology in the last quarter of each year, is preparing to appear with new iPhone models in the coming weeks. Some sources point to October 13, although no clear statement has been made regarding the date of the introduction. This year, Apple’s real surprise will be the iPhone 12 mini, which will have a 5.4 inch screen.

Preparing to meet with users as the smallest member of the iPhone 12 family, the iPhone 12 mini will have dimensions of 130.8 x 63.8 x 7.4 millimeters. The iPhone 12 mini will make a name for itself as the smallest iPhone after the iPhone SE, considering that the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the top model of the series, measures 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 millimeters.

iPhone 12 mini will be the youngest brother of the family:

Apple plans to release 4 new models, not 3, contrary to the usual, this year, the smallest of the family, the iPhone 12 mini, will have an angular design, just like the other big members of the family, iPhone 12, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max. Yes, Apple will reuse the sharp lines that it left with the iPhone 6 years ago, which it protected until the iPhone 4, with the iPhone 12 family. If you look at the iPhone 12 mini, it will be a model with similar dimensions to the iPhone SE 1st and 2nd generation, but with the iPhone 12 lines.

Box content: “Whatever my elders say”

The iPhone 12 mini will not be any different from the family elders in terms of box contents. For the first time this year, accessories such as chargers and headphones are expected to be out of the iPhone boxes. The reason for Apple’s limitation in the content of the box is probably the increased production costs. Because as the production cost increases, the prices also increase, so Apple will try to balance the situation with fewer accessories than the standard price scale.

Design:

The iPhone 12 mini will appear with a 5.4-inch notched screen. The iPhone 12 mini, which will be the smallest iPhone after the iPhone SE, will also be the smallest iPhone model with a notch. So Apple will not give up the notch on the screen this year.

It is not yet clear which color options Apple will offer on the iPhone 12 mini. According to some sources, a color called Dark Blue will be offered to consumers instead of the Mignight Green color found in iPhone 11 models last year. We will update the news when there are new developments on the subject.

Screen:

Size: 5.4 inches

Panel: Super Retina OLED

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz and refresh rate

The iPhone 12 mini will not have 120 Hz as the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max models in terms of refresh rate. However, representing a first for Apple, the Super Retina is expected to come with an OLED display. The company used LCD screen technology, not OLED, in the most affordable models of the family until the iPhone 11 series.

Performance:

Processor: A14 Bionic

6 physical cores

16-core neural engine

Speed ​​up to 3.1 GHz (not finalized yet)

RAM: 4 GB LPDDR5 2750 MHz (Dual Channel)

Compared to the A13 Bionic processor in iPhone 11s, there will be a 17% performance increase in the processor part and an 8% increase in the visual processing part. The A14 Bionic is said to offer speeds of up to 3.1 GHz, but speed information will be certain once the phone is launched. A14 Bionic, a processor that will be included in all iPhone 12 models, is also the first processor model in the industry with 5nm architecture.

Along with 11.8 million transistors, its 6 physical cores are divided into artificial intelligence, and the 16-core neural engine is one of the most striking features of the A14. Another important point of the processor is that Apple is talking about a new core that can process image signals. We will see the skills of this core more clearly at the iPhone 12 launch.

The fact that there is a processor like A14 Bionic for iPhone 12 mini shows that the phone will be a small but very high performance device. The device we expect to have 4GB of RAM is a serious flagship with the artificial intelligence power of its processor.

Battery and Battery Life:

2227 mAh battery capacity,

Wireless and fast charging,

Li-ion battery.

Smartphone manufacturers, who come up with higher quality screens every year, have created a serious competitive environment in this context. Having no intention of staying behind this competition, Apple seems to prefer a 2227 mAh battery in the iPhone 12 mini. Considering that 5G will also enter our lives, the performance of the batteries will play a very important role in addition to their capacity. Time will tell when the iPhone 12 mini’s performance to collapse.

Operating system and interface:

Operating System: iOS 14

Like other members of the family, the iPhone 12 mini, which will be released from the factory with iOS 14, can raise the iOS 14 experience thanks to the power of its processor. Still, whether the A14 Bionic will be able to accelerate to 3.1 GHz will be one of the factors affecting this situation.

Camera:

Wide and ultra wide angle dual rear cameras,

Sharp and O-film sensors,

Smart HDR and night mode.

Apple plans to increase the camera experience of users with technologies such as Smart HDR, and in addition, will strengthen the iPhone 12 mini with Night Mode. We will see the performance of iPhone 12 mini in Augmented Reality after the first tests.

iPhone 12 mini Features:

Display: 5.4 inch Super Retina OLED panel

Processor: A14 Bionic – up to 3.1 GHz, not yet finalized

RAM: 4 GB

Storage Space: 128 GB or 256 GB

Front Camera: 12 MP, not finalized yet

Rear Camera: Wide Angle, resolution not final / Ultra Wide Angle, resolution not final. / Smart HDR / Night Mode

Connectivity: 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Lightning

Operating System: iOS 14

Battery: 2227 mAh, not finalized yet

iPhone 12 mini – Possible price:

$ 649

Trying not to make the mistakes it used to make in its price policy, Apple can offer the iPhone 12 mini for sale in the US for a minimum of $ 649 as the most affordable member of the family. Although there is an expectation that has not yet been established, a higher price will have a negative effect on the sales of the phone.



