iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre order date!

iPhone 12s did not go on sale immediately after being introduced in October. Only iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models could be purchased with pre-order. For the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, the eyes were turned to November and the pre-order date was expected. Finally, within the scope of the certain dates, the date of the iPhone 12 models has been announced.

iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max models release date

Pre-orders for the HomePod Mini, alongside the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, will begin on Friday, November 6 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time, the event time Apple has been using for the past year. An exciting wait continues for products to be opened for pre-order.

The smallest of the iPhone 12 family, the iPhone 12 Mini, which attracts attention with its features, is expected to reach more people just like the iPhone 11. Its more affordable price seems to make it preferable to other models. Following the pre-orders on November 6, the first “iPhone 12” Mini “and 12 Pro Max models will reach customers on Friday, November 13.

“HomePod Mini” pre-orders are starting in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Spain, UK and USA. The “HomePod Mini” will reach customers in the week of November 16th. Apple also offers cases for all “iPhone” models as well as the “iPhone 12 Pro” Max and “iPhone 12” Mini.



