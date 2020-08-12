iPhone 12 may come with 50% faster processor

The iPhone 12 may bring up to 50% higher performance in graphics and 40% in raw processing compared to the iPhone 11. According to the @komiya_kj profile on Twitter, known for leaking information from the technology industry, the gain in computing power should be provided due to the new A14 Bionic chip that Apple would be preparing for the cell phone.

According to him, the new smartphone hardware will be built in a 5 nanometer architecture, more powerful and efficient than the 7 nanometers of the A13 Bionic present in the previous generation and in the iPhone SE (2020).

The alleged improvement would make the A14 Bionic the best processor for mobile devices on the market, surpassing even the powerful Snapdragon 865 Plus, from Qualcomm. It is said that it would even be superior to the A12X Bionic, an iPad Pro chip that is considered faster than many conventional notebooks.

In addition, alleged performance tests leaked on the internet suggest that the A14 could make the iPhone 12 faster than the 15-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel processor.

Remember the iPhone 11 launch

It is worth remembering that Apple announced that it will migrate from Intel chips to Apple Silicon, its new line of processors. They use the same architecture as the components made for iPhone and iPad and will be present in the new generations of Macs that should be announced in 2020. In this way, the A14 can really bring speed comparable to that of a computer.

The 5 nanometer construction should also make the chip use less energy, generating less impact on the battery even at high speeds. As a consequence, the new iPhones would not necessarily need to bring more capacity. However, the details of the new processor, such as number of cores and frequency of operation, are not yet known.

The successor to the iPhone 11 is expected to be announced in the second half, but with a delay. Apple has revealed that the new generation will be launched a few weeks later than anticipated.



