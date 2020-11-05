IPhone 12 manufacturing delayed due to chip shortage

Apple is experiencing delays in the manufacture of the iPhone 12 due to the increasing demand for silicon in various products

Apple is experiencing delays in the manufacturing process of its new iPhone 12 smartphones due to a shortage of specific chips for the batteries of the devices.

In this regard, the shortage of these battery chips is setting a limit on the availability of the new iPhone model during the first quarter after launch, which is usually the busiest in the company.

Here at Somagnews we inform you that the main reasons for this shortage of chips are the growing demand for silicon in different products, in the same way the interruptions in the supply chain due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they have made it known sources with information on the matter cited by Bloomberg.

Notably, Apple’s main chip supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) said in October that cellphones with 5G connectivity need 30 to 40 percent more chips than 4G phones.

Even Apple would also be suffering from a shortage of the components of the LiDAR scanning system for its new smartphones, according to what was announced by the Nikkei portal.

In response, the company has stopped using various components intended for iPads to implement them in the iPhone 12 Pro, according to what people familiar with the matter pointed out.

Finally, “it has affected around two million units in the general production of iPad compared to its previous production for this year,” said one of the sources.

IPhone 12 Battery

Using 5G, the iPhone 12 lasted only eight hours and 25 minutes, while the iPhone 12 Pro lasted for nine hours and six minutes. When using the 4G network, the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro perform best for ten hours and 23 minutes and 11 hours and 24 minutes, respectively. This means that the battery life of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro drains about 20 percent faster when using 5G in this artificial benchmark.



