iPhone 12 makes Qualcomm’s face smile

Qualcomm-signed chipsets prepared for iPhone 12 and providing 5G support left their mark on the agenda. Because the data in the latest revenue report of the American hardware company, known for its Snapdragon processors, is extremely positive.

The success achieved by the 35-year company, whose fiscal year ended on September 27, 2020, in the period of July 2020 – September 2020 shows that Qualcomm has made a profit both on a monthly and annual basis. This success is accompanied by increases in chipset sales.

iPhone 12 puts Qualcomm’s face smile with 5G support

It was learned that this company, which supports Apple, sold 162 million chips that allow the use of wireless data connection in the last fiscal quarter. Qualcomm predicted that 5G-based chipset sales would generate $ 4.59 billion, but the revenue from these sales was $ 4.97 billion. Note that this income belongs to the last fiscal quarter.

Qualcomm Chief Executive Steve Mollenkopf said the partnerships already established play a big role in generating this revenue. The experienced manager stated that Qualcomm is also agreeing with new customers, but the revenues from these customers are small.

The total number of shipments for 5G-based chipsets in 2020 is said to be between 175 million and 225 million. This number is expected to increase to 500 million in 2021. Apple had entrusted the 5G technology of the iPhone 12 series to Qualcomm.

The orders of this company, which proceeded under the leadership of Tim Cook, significantly increased Qualcomm’s revenues and net profits. In the table above, we see Qualcomm’s periodic revenues. As you may remember, the relationship between Apple and Qualcomm was not very good, but this dispute was ended.



