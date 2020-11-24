iPhone 12 leaves Galaxy Note 20 in comparison

Giant screen, advanced cameras and lots of memory are offered by the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. However, how does he compete with such a rival, like the iPhone 12? Gary Sims, of the Android Authority, decided to take it out and put both devices in a realistic benchmark, the Speed ​​Test G. Spoiler: Samsung’s device ate dust.

He was overcome by the novelty of the Apple company in all aspects, which finished the tests oriented to the CPU in 32.5 seconds, against 38 seconds of the device of the South Korean giant. In addition, the iPhone 12 won over GPU and mixed-use tests, even running visuals at higher resolutions – the Note’s has been reduced to 1080p.

Finally, if the objective is to know the speed of the two, one more point for Apple: in 1 minute and 3 seconds, the evaluation was completed, taking 14 seconds less than the competitor. It should be noted that Speed ​​Test G focuses on the smartphone’s ability to run applications instead of loading them, representing a true processing rating, not limited to memory and storage performance.

That is, it is a fight between the A14 Bionic chip combined with the iOS operating system and the Snapdragon 865 Plus running Android.

It’s bullshit!

Although more detailed explanations of the results were not provided by Gary, the Android Authority suggests that the Bionic’s 5 nm design plays a key role – as this is Apple’s latest technology competing with a less 7 nm chip efficient. The whole issue is complicated when prices in the United States are taken into account.

While the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra costs, on average, US $ 1,300 there, the iPhone 12 costs US $ 799. The reality, of course, is not exactly the same in Brazil, but that investing in a premium device requires research so that regrets don’t come later, well, that’s for everyone.



