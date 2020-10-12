IPhone 12 launch: how to watch the Apple event online

Apple will hold an online event next week to introduce the iPhone 12 line of phones. The company is expected to unveil up to four devices at the event, including the alleged iPhone 12 Mini, and may launch its first 5G devices.

The presentation will bring images directly from Apple Park, the manufacturer’s headquarters in Cupertino. In addition to four new iPhones, speculation points that Apple may also take advantage of the event to showcase the company’s first ARM-based computer.

If you’re curious to follow the presentation in real time, check out here where to watch the iPhone 12 event.

Where to watch the iPhone 12 launch event

Apple will present the iPhone 12 line on October 13, next Tuesday, starting at 2:00 pm Brasília time. The broadcast will take place on the brand’s website and also on the manufacturer’s YouTube channel.

Apple’s live broadcast will be in English. As in previous events, Apple is also expected to release news in real time through Twitter. The company has already launched the hashtag #AppleEvent, which will include the details revealed during the event and the expectations of the public.



