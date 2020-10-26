IPhone 12 lags behind iPhone 11 in single charge usage

The usage time test conducted by a YouTuber revealed that the iPhone 12 models offer a shorter usage time on a single charge than the iPhone 11 models.

Apple officially introduced the iPhone 12 family during its launch event in recent weeks, and the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, the median models of the iPhone 12 family, were officially released as of last Friday.

Although Apple stated at the launch that both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will offer a better charging life than the iPhone 11 models thanks to the A14 Bionic processor, the tests conducted show that this is not the case.

YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss conducted a test with the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone XR and 2020 iPhone SE to see if the iPhone 12 models actually offer a better charge life. SIM cards of all iPhones were removed during testing; screen brightness, battery health and other settings were kept equal. Accordingly, the use times of the tested iPhones on a single charge were as follows.

iPhone 11 Pro Max: 8 hours 29 minutes

iPhone 11 Pro: 7 hours 36 minutes

iPhone 12: 6 hours 41 minutes

iPhone 12 Pro: 6 hours 35 minutes

iPhone 11: 5 hours 8 minutes

iPhone XR: 4 hours 31 minutes

iPhone SE (2020): 3 hours 59 minutes

It seems that the iPhone 11 Pro models have a significantly longer usage time compared to the iPhone 12 models. In fact, we can say that this is not a very surprising result. Because the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro have a 3,110 mAh and 3,046 mAh battery, respectively; The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro only have a 2815 mAh battery. When we add the increased screen resolution to this, it is an extremely possible result that the iPhone 12 models offer lower usage time.



