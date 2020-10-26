iPhone 12 is the most drop-resistant phone, says test

When it comes to stress and drop testing, the iPhone 12 stands out. At least that’s what a recent report by insurance company AllState Corporations, which tested the device and compared the results to the cell phones previously analyzed, indicates.

The tests included not only the iPhone 12, but also the model 12 Pro. Both phones fell from a height of 1.8 meters three times in a row and, even after such an impact, remained fully functional. Evidently, their housings were damaged – especially that of the iPhone 12 Pro, which is a little heavier.

Test results

In the first test, the models fell with the front facing down. While the iPhone 12 suffered minor damage, the 12 Pro had the bottom of the screen cracked.

When falling with the back facing downwards, the iPhone 12 came out practically unscathed, due to its flat design, as assumed by AllState. The other model had the screen displaced and cracks in one of the rear cameras.

In the lateral fall, cell phones suffered scratches, especially in corners. Despite the apparent damage, both performed better than the iPhone 11 and remained fully functional at the end of the tests.

Ceramic Shield

Unlike most phones, including Apple, iPhones 12 do not have Gorila Glass technology on their screens. To increase the resistance, Ceramic Shield was used, which involves the application of glass nanoceramic crystals.

In its report, AllState drew attention to the technology, which performed excellently in the tests carried out. “Ceramic Shield represents a leap in durability, but it is not indestructible,” noted the company.



