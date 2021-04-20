iPhone 12 Is Here With Its New Color Option!

iPhone 12 is out with a new color option. Apple, which appeared with many new products within the scope of the Spring Loaded event, also signed the iPhone 12 surprise. One of the best selling phones of the last period, the iPhone 12 came out with Purple color options.

Apple did not share any details after showing the new color option. In this context, we can say that the purple iPhone 12 will be available worldwide and will soon be in stock.

Apple announces iPhone 12 Purple color option

The iPhone 12, which was released in October 2020, has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. This screen, which offers a resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels, supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision.

Powered by the Apple A14 Bionic processor produced with a 5 nm fabrication process, the iPhone 12 has 4 GB of RAM. The other features of the device, which has two rear and one front camera at 12 Megapixel resolution, are as follows;