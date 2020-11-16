iPhone 12 is getting the screen turns green

Still in the pre-sale phase in Brazil, the iPhone 12 line devices are already beginning to be criticized by some users around the world. This Monday (16), the technology website GizChina reproduced reports of “greenish” screens. According to users, the iPhone 12 screen turns green in places with low light intensity.

According to the smartphone review site DxOMark, the biggest problem with the iPhone 12 has been the emergence of a yellow tint that insists on appearing in various lighting conditions.

After receiving several complaints from users, says the Asian Economy website, Apple employees acknowledged that they are aware of “some reported cases that are currently under investigation”.

Also according to GizChina, users of the brand new iPhone 12 Mini have complained about the device’s lock screen, which has failed to respond to some simple commands like sliding the bottom of the screen to unlock the device, or when they press the flashlight or button camera on the locked screen.

It is worth remembering that other smartphone models have already experienced similar problems, including Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra. At the time, the manufacturer acknowledged the flaw in an official statement, but explained that it only appears “on a very limited number” of devices. The error was caused by some incompatibility generated by the April security update sent to the models.



