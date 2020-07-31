iPhone 12 is delayed several weeks according to Apple

So, in short: the iPhone 12 is late. And this time it is not a rumor, nor a leaked data. It is official, because Apple itself has recognized it.

The company’s next mobile will miss its usual September appointment, and the new date is not known, and may be October or November, since Apple indicates that it will be delayed “several weeks”.

The delay of “a global 5G flagship phone”

Just yesterday we were echoing information published on the Engadget website: Qualcomm reported its earnings for the third quarter of 2020, signaling to its investors that they expected in the next results for the fourth and last quarter of the year “a partial impact caused by the delay in launching a global 5G flagship phone. ”

The company that authored the Snapdragon processors that mount the vast majority of smartphones in the world did not say a brand or company in reference to that terminal that would alter their plans. But according to experts it was not necessary: ​​He was talking about Apple and its imminent iPhone 12 5G.

Last June, Broadcom – one of Apple’s top providers – warned investors that a major phone launch with no similar name could happen later than usual. And although he did not specifically mention Apple, he did say “a great North American mobile phone company.”

Postponed for a few weeks

According to experts, the delay of the iPhone 12 would be minimal, going from leaving instead of the usual September to later during the following month, October 2020. A minimum delay but in the case of Cradcom it would take its toll, leading to this semiconductor manufacturer and Apple supplier, to record the benefits a quarter later.

Carolina Milanesi, Principal Analyst of Creative Strategies, pointed out to the Engadget website that “I imagine that this can be as simple as that the iPhone does not arrive the last week of the third quarter as it has in recent years. Such a delay would be online with the rumors coming from the supply chain, but it wouldn’t necessarily mean that the delay will impact Q4. ”

Similarly, Anshel Sag, consumer technology and chip analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, surmised that “it is very likely that it is Apple, especially considering that the most crucial period in the company’s development cycle was probably the most affected during the COVID-19 peak. “



