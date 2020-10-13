iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro price and features announced

Apple announced its new products tonight. Here are iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max …

Apple introduced its new iPhones. The first model to be introduced was the iPhone 12 with 5G support.

The 6.1-inch OLED screen of the iPhone 12, one of the highly anticipated new Apple phones, has a higher resolution, contrast ratio and pixel density. It supports technologies such as Dolby Vision, HDR.

The screen used by the iPhone 12 features solid glass developed in collaboration with Corning, along with the specially designed Ceramic Shield. This glass offers four times greater resistance to drops.

The iPhone12, the first iPhone model introduced, is powered by the A14 Bionic processor developed by Apple.

The Apple A14 Bionic, which is a very powerful processor, has a 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU, and the game performance is very good.

Apple uses the next generation dual camera setup on the back of the iPhone 12.

The renewed lens structure will greatly increase the image quality of the iPhone 12. Clearer pictures can be obtained even in low light.

With MagSafe, Apple sets a new standard in wireless charging. Here is MagSafe, Apple’s new product …

While MagSafe stands out with its advanced structure, it will be tightly connected and charged with accessories compatible with its powerful magnet.

And as expected, Apple’s tiniest phone iPhone mini was also announced. Here is the first image …

The prices of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini abroad have also been announced.



