iPhone 12 introduced! Here are the features and price

Apple introduced the iPhone 12 series as well as the HomePod Mini and MagSafe wireless charging accessory at its event today (October 13). What does iPhone 12 offer with its features? How much is the iPhone 12 price? Here is Apple’s new smartphone!

Before going into details, if you need to look at the technical features of the iPhone 12 in general;

Display: 6.1 inches – 1170 x 2532 pixels – Super Retina XDR OLED

Processor: Apple A14 Bionic – (11.8 billion transistors – 5 nm – 6 cores)

– Memory and Storage: RAM not disclosed – 64GB, 128GB, 256GB

Rear camera: 12 Megapixel Wide + 12 Megapixel Ultra Wide

Front camera: 12 MP camera f / 2.2 aperture

– Battery: Not yet disclosed!

– Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS – 5G

– Color options: Black, White, Blue, Red, Green

– Size and weight: 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm – 164 grams

iPhone 12 specs: 6.1-inch screen – 5G – Apple A14 Bionic

Announced by Apple CEO Tim Cook, the new 5G powered iPhone 12’s 6.1-inch OLED screen offers an experience with a resolution of 1170 × 2532 pixels. The new iPhone 12, which has the same screen size as the previous model, retains the notched screen design and has a pixel density of 480 ppi.

The iPhone 12, which will take its place on the shelves with black, white, blue, green and red color options, comes with an aluminum case. In addition, the iPhone 12 screen is 4 times more resistant to drops with its ceramic shield development.

Apple A14 Bionic powers iPhone 12!

The Apple A14 Bionic processor, which powers the iPhone 12 series, is produced with a 5 nm fabrication process. It was first introduced with the new iPad Air, which was introduced last month, but it seems that the new tablets will meet the users in similar periods with the iPhone 12 series.

Consisting of 11.8 billion transistors, the A14 contains 6 cores in total, two of which are high performance. The 16-core Neural Engine and advanced image signal processor are just some of the advantages offered with the A14 Bionic.

Lighter thinner smaller

It is announced that the iPhone 12 has been significantly improved physically. So much so that the new iPhone is 11 percent thinner, 15 percent smaller and 16 percent lighter than the previous model of the series.

iPhone 12 camera and video features

There are two cameras on the back of the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini. Both cameras have a resolution of 12 Megapixels: an ultra wide-angle camera with f / 2.4 aperture and a 120-degree viewing angle. The wide-angle main camera has f / 1.6 aperture and is powered by OIS.

Offering optical zoom of up to 2 times, iPhone 12 enables digital zoom up to 5 times. Protected by sapphire crystal lens covers, the iPhone 12 comes with 100 percent Focus Pixels, Night Mode and Deep Fusion features.

As for the video performance of iPhone 12: It can record HDR video up to 30 frames per second with Dolby Vision support. Offering 4K – 60 FPS recording, iPhone 12 is capable of 2 times optical zoom and 3 times digital zoom during shooting.

How is iPhone 12 battery performance?

Apple did not immediately reveal the battery capacity as usual. According to Apple, this device offers up to 15 hours of video playback, 10 hours of online video viewing, and up to 50 hours of audio playback.

It offers wireless charging support up to 7.5 W with Qi and MagSafe up to 15 W. In addition, the iPhone 12 offers fast charging support up to 50 percent in 30 minutes with 20 W or more powerful adapters.

One of the most striking points at the Apple launch was that the new iPhone 12 did not include a charging adapter and a headset. In new models, adapter and headphones are now among the products that have to be purchased separately.

iPhone 12 price announced!

The price of the iPhone 12 was set at $ 799.



