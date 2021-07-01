iPhone 12: impressive sales success from the series. Introduced in October last year, the iPhone 12 series was Apple’s best-released series since the 2014 iPhone 6 series. The situation in question was confirmed by the report prepared by the Counterpoint Research research company.

According to analysts, 5G support and OLED display even on non-Pro models stand out as the key factors for the success of the iPhone 12s. It is also noteworthy that this time, users have turned to upper segment options.

iPhone 12 Pro Max stands out as the most popular member of the quartet. While it was stated that this model made up 29 percent of the sales, it was stated that a 25 percent increase was recorded compared to the 11 Pro Max in 2019. The country that showed the most interest in iPhone 12 Pro Max was the USA. It was stated that 40 percent of the iPhone 12 Pro Max sales made until the date of the report were made in the USA.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max was available in the US for $1100, just like the 11 Pro Max. The high interest in this model has also increased the average selling price of the series. Due to the average selling price reaching the highest level in iPhone history, the sales revenues of the series increased by 22 percent compared to the iPhone 11 series.

The other reason is quite simple. Apple is selling more phones. The iPhone 12 series reached 100 million sales in April. It took nine months for the iPhone 11 series to reach this level.