iPhone 12, everything we know about the new Apple mobile

As usual, Apple will make a new special event this September 2020. A few months ago we saw an update of some of the firm’s products in its WWDC 2020, which was marked as a presentation without a physical audience due to the current pandemic .

Everything indicates that the event of September 15 we will meet the new iPhone 12 of which we are going to review the leaks and rumors that have reached so far.

We will see a notch on your ultra-fast screen

Let’s start talking about the data that is rumored about the design of the iPhone 12. On its screen we would not see many changes at the aesthetic level since months ago it was said that the terminal would not carry notch. Finally, some photos leaked on the Weibo social network a few months ago revealed that the display, which will be manufactured by Samsung and LG, will have a tab at the top as we have seen in previous models. Without leaving the front, the screen would have a refresh rate of no less than 120 Hz, something that the most gamers will appreciate when seeing a very fluid screen in movement.

We move on to the external aspect, to the general structure of the terminal, where the iPhone 12 leaks suggest that we will have a different device than what was seen in previous years. Based on the model we saw three months ago, the iPhone 12’s design ditches the rounded bezels as it has done until now. Instead, it will be a nod to the iPhone 5 series, which looked like a structure encased in a metal frame that protruded slightly from the sides of the device. The layout of the buttons would continue as before, but what is a big question is the layout of the cameras. Some claim that the Pro Max will have up to four lenses, but nothing is clear on that.

The first iPhone with 5G?

Many were left with the desire to see an iPhone 11 5G last year, even if it had been in the Pro Max variant. The competition has been working with these chips for some time, but it seems that this will be the year in which the Cupertino people make the leap. And it is that the rumors and leaks of the iPhone 12 suggest that Apple has worked to provide the latest in connectivity to your device. But for this you will need help from outside, possibly from Qualcomm with its X55 modem integrated into a class A chip from the Californian house.

What is not yet known is whether this capacity will be destined to a single model or will it be one more variant to be chosen by the consumer. What does seem clear is that his departure date will not be in September, but in October. Specifically, it will be October 12 the day that it will supposedly go on sale and everything is due to the inclusion of the possible 5G chip in addition to the delay in manufacturing due to the pandemic.



