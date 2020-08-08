iPhone 12: devices will use China’s navigation system

Despite trade disputes between China and the United States, iPhone sales remain high on the Asian giant. Recently, sources reported that Apple is preparing an exclusive supply chain for the Chinese market.

That’s because demand for iPhones may grow with the launch of the iPhone 12 family with 5G. However, as much as it has a strong presence in China, Apple is the only manufacturer not to use the BeiDou navigation system (competitor of the US GPS).

This week, the Chinese government announced that the satellite chain is ready for commercial use and the consequence is that Apple will finally include BeiDou on iPhones. The novelty may improve navigation with the smartphone within Chinese cities.

Commenting on the matter, spokesman and director of the China Navigation Office, Ran Chengqi, celebrated Apple’s membership of BeiDou:

“Apple will use the BeiDou navigation system. If the BeiDou system is easy to use, they will, of course, use a better navigation system.”

For now, Apple avoids commenting on the matter. Even so, the novelty should be announced at the launch of the iPhone 12 family, since the Cupertino giant is still testing the navigation system. It is worth remembering that this is another advance of the company in China:

“BeiDou is especially important for the Chinese public, since the country is not well mapped by foreign satellites. This ends up bringing disruption within the big Chinese cities.”



