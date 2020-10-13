IPhone 12 designs leaked before the promotion!

Apple’s highly anticipated new iPhone models will be introduced at the event. Before the event, the curtain of mystery was completely removed and all the designs for the iPhone 12 family were revealed.

iPhone 12 family designs leaked!

Evan Blass, who made new posts for the iPhone 12 family, caused the designs to come out completely. In addition to the design details as expected, it is seen that new colors have emerged. Not only the iPhone 12s, but also the new Apple signed HomePod Mini.

As expected, both phones have similar rear camera setups as the iPhone 11, the dual camera welcomes us.

Famous for its leaks, Evan Blass detonated the bomb before the Apple event. As the name suggests, the design of the HomePod Mini, the scaled down model of HomePod, also appeared.

It is possible to say that the device, which has a round design as expected, will come in two colors, although we do not encounter a full detailed image. There is a touch screen on the top of the device. This speaker is expected to be smart and have a price tag of $ 99.

The leak, shared on Evan Blass’s Voice website, does not include any details beyond the “Black, Blue, Green, Red and White iPhone 12”.



