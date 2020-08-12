iPhone 12 Could Take A Big Leap In Performance

According to a new claim about iPhone 12 models, Apple will increase the performance of the A14 Bionic processor by up to 50 percent. This information, which has not yet been confirmed, suggests that the iPhone 12 could be unrivaled in performance.

With our arrival in the middle of August, leaks related to the iPhone 12 family, which Apple is expected to introduce in September, have started to increase. The information that has emerged so far is that Apple will introduce a total of four different iPhone 12, two of which are standard and two are “Pro” models. A recent claim put forward striking information about the A14 Bionic processor, which will be the common hardware of all iPhone 12 models.

According to a Twitter account named Komiya, which shares leaks about new iPhone models, the A14 Bionic processor, which will be at the heart of the iPhone 12 models, will increase by 40 percent in CPU performance and 50 percent in GPU performance compared to the A13 Bionic processor in iPhone 11 models.

iPhone 12 Pro models may come with LIDAR sensor

Since the new generation processors often provide a 20-30 percent performance increase compared to the previous generation, we can say that the performance increase claimed by the iPhone 12 models is at an appreciable level. Nevertheless, it should be noted that no source has been specified for the information in question or the information has not been verified, so its accuracy should be viewed with suspicion.

According to some rumors, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will have a LIDAR sensor as well as a triple camera setup. This suggests that the iPhone 12 models will have superior capabilities, especially in augmented reality (AR), so a really powerful processor is needed to use such an advanced technology effectively. As Apple is aware of this situation, the performance of the A14 Bionic may have increased unusually.

Four new iPhone 12 models could be introduced this year

According to the leaks, Apple will come up with four different iPhone 12 models this year: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. While standard models are expected to come up with relatively weak features such as 3 GB RAM and dual rear cameras; Pro models are expected to have features such as 6 GB of RAM, triple rear camera and LIDAR sensor.

However, it is also possible for Apple to switch to the next generation connection technology with the iPhone 12 family models. In other words, 5G will be available on all iPhone models by default. In addition, unlike the iPhone 11 introduced last year and the iPhone XR introduced before it, both standard and ‘Pro’ iPhone models will come with an OLED display this year.



