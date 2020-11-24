iPhone 12 costs R $ 2,187 and 27% South Korean

A report in the Japanese newspaper Nikkei Asia reported today (24) that South Korean companies have become the major suppliers of components for the manufacture of Apple iPhones, mainly the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

An analysis by the company Fomalhaut Techno Solution on the Pro model revealed that 26.8% of its hardware is of South Korean origin, which exceeds 21.9% of North American parts, 21.9% of Europe (and others markets), 13.6% from Japan, 11.1% from Taiwan and 4.6% from China.

The greater participation of South Korean components by Apple can be explained by the decision of the Cupertino company to adopt OLED technology for the panels of the iPhone 12 line this year, directly benefiting the South Korean Samsung Display and LG Display.

And how much does it cost to produce an iPhone 12?

Although the Chinese and Japanese participation in the hardware composition of the iPhone 12 is more reduced, it is important to note that the Japanese respond for the supply of components for the 5G, an important differential of the line, while China simply assembles almost entirely the device.

When Japanese Fomalhaut dismantled the iPhone 12 Pro, it valued the cost of parts at $ 406, equivalent to $ 2,187 today, with image sensors for cameras costing in the $ 5.40 ($ 29) range. and US $ 7.40 (R $ 40), and a 3.9% reduction in North American components.

Another curiosity discovered by technicians was a reduction of 32 grams in the weight of the iPhone 12 in relation to its predecessor, thanks mainly to the vibration engine that weighs 10 grams less (1/3 reduction), in addition to the battery being 10% smaller , after being manufactured by Amperex, a subsidiary of Japanese TDK.

The final conclusion was that there was an increase of 9.1% in the 2020 line of iPhones, which impresses in a year of “demonization” of Asian technology in the USA.



