iPhone 12 coming? Apple hashtag points event on the 28th

Apple has just given a big clue that the iPhone 12 launch is near. The company has launched a hashtag on Twitter indicating that a brand event will be held soon.

When users of the social network use the hashtag “#AppleEvent”, the markup is accompanied by a blue emoji. In addition, codes on Twitter indicated the possible date of the presentation: September 28th.

So apparently there’s a special #appleevent Twitter hashtag and blue badge that expires on September 28th. iPhone fall event confirmed? ?? pic.twitter.com/NzU17jbd5Q

– Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 8, 2020

According to a tweet from technology youtuber Marques Brownlee, the special hashtag was scheduled to appear on Twitter today (8) and will be removed from the air on the 28th. That is, Apple may reveal the new iPhones on the last Monday of September .

The company has not yet confirmed the date of the event, but it is only a matter of time before the firm officially comments on the presentation. According to 9to5Mac, Apple will possibly bring more details on the subject later this week.

Launch delay

Despite the absence of official details, Apple had already hinted that it could hold the reveal event for the new iPhones in late September. In July, the company confirmed that the new smartphone generation would be delayed.

During an investor conference, the manufacturer’s CFO, Luca Maestri, said production of the iPhone 12 was affected by the pandemic. Because of this, the launch was delayed by “a few weeks”.

If the presentation is confirmed for September 28, the trend is for Apple to start selling its new smartphones from October.



