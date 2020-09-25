iPhone 12 case stickers leaked on Twitter!

Leaks continue about the new iPhones that Apple will allegedly introduce on October 13. IPhone 12 case tags were leaked on Twitter today.

iPhone 12 case stickers leaked!

Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 12 family on Tuesday, October 13th, and open for pre-order on October 16th. With the days left to the date shared by almost every analyst, many rumors are circulating about the phone, such as the box content and the number of models.

Today, Twitter user named DuanRui shared the box labels of the original silicone cases to be sold for the iPhone 12 in the Apple Store. According to the sharing, there are three cases for iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12/12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

According to the case labels, the size of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models will be 6.1 inches. The labels on the case confirm the leaks that the smallest of the four models, the iPhone 12 mini will be 5.4 inches, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max 6.7 inches.

The iPhone 12, which was short before its introduction, leaked images of braided Lightning – Type-C cables with five different colors yesterday.



